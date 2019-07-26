Operatives of Operation Puff Adder in Katsina State on Friday morning reportedly repelled bandits who attacked Sabon Garin Baure and Baure villages in Safana Local Government Area of the State.

It was learnt that some of the bandits sustained gunshot injuries in the incident before fleeing into the fringes of Rugu forest in the council.

The Spokesman for Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident.

He said no arrest had been made, adding that the security operatives were still in the two communities, in search of some of the bandits.

SP Isah said two hundred bandits invaded the two villages around midnight on Friday before the operatives repelled them.

He said “On 26/07/2019 around 00:00hrs, a group of bandits numbering 200 on motorcycles armed with dangerous weapons, shooting indiscriminately invaded and attacked simultaneously residents of both Sabon Garin Baure and Baure villages, Safana LGA of Katsina state.

“DPO Safana immediately led teams of Operations Puff Adder to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel that lasted for over an hour. The police teams succeeded in dislodging the hoodlums and chased them out of the village.

“They also recovered two hundred cows and three hundred sheep/goats and three motorcycles from the bandits. The teams right now are combing the fringes of Rugu forest for the remnants of the hoodlums who have escaped with gunshots injuries during the encounter for possible arrest.

“The command enjoins members of the public to continue to partner with security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

“Investigation is ongoing,” he added.