Police repel attack on Izombe division in Imo, 4 killed

According to the Imo Police Command, brave policemen killed four bandits who allegedly stormed Izombe police division in the state’s Oguta Local Government Area on Saturday night.

On Sunday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, made the announcement in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Bala Alkana.

Many of the bandits fled with bullet wounds, according to Yaro.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after militants razed the Atta police station in the Njaba council area, according to the Nigerian News Agency (NAN).

Four of the hoodlums were slain in a gunfight with security agents, similar to the Atta event.

According to the CP, the most recent incidence occurred in Izombe between 7 and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“The hoodlums in their numbers, launched an offensive on the Izombe police station but were repelled by the gallant policemen on duty.

“Four hoodlums were neutralised during the attack while others escaped with bullet wounds.

He stated that a mop-up operation was in progress to apprehend gang members who were escaping.

In a separate event, police said they discovered an illegal depot at Ogbo Oshishi (wood market) Naze in the Owerri North local government area, where petroleum items were being stockpiled for shipment to assault targets.

According to Yaro, the police deployed operatives from the command’s Anti Riot Unit and Quick Intervention Team to the scene after receiving information from reputable sources, and arrested six people.

He claimed that the illegal depot, which consisted of 14 businesses, was fully stocked with petroleum supplies obtained through bunkering.

One tanker truck with the registration number GWA 568 AA was intercepted pouring petroleum products into some drums at the illegal depot, according to the police chief.

He added that the suspects also used a Robin EY15 pumping equipment to discharge the goods in bags, and that both the vehicle and the pumping equipment were confiscated.