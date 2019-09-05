The Police Service Commission has asked candidates who applied for position of Constables to ignore the list released by the Nigeria Police Force.

The spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Wednesday said it’s attention has been drawn to a list circulating on social media and originating from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) website containing some names of candidates who applied for recruitment into the NPF for the position of Constables.

According to Ani, the list has been withdrawn from their website, however the Commission will like to report that the list was compiled solely by the Nigeria Police Force without the involvement of the Police Service Commission, the body that has the constitutional mandate for appointment.

The Commission advised applicants not to panic or despair as all their interests will be adequately protected.