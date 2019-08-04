The Coordinator, FCT 2019 Police Constable Recruitment, Mr Audu Umar said the processes adopted in the exercise would guarantee the employment of best hands.

Umar disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja during the conduct of aptitude test for FCT applicants.

The coordinator, who is also a Deputy Director with the Police Service Commission (PSC), said 563 applicants drawn from the six Area Councils of the FCT participated in the test.

He said the peace and orderliness at the test centre followed strict adherence to lay down procedures by the commission from the beginning of the exercise.

The coordinator commended the applicants for their peaceful conduct during the test, urging those that would not be selected to take it in good faith.

In a separate interview, Mr Olayinka Balogun, a retired Commissioner of Police said the commission had since the inception of the exercise pledged to offer the best in police recruitment and training.

Balogun, who is also the Special Assistant to the Chairman of PSC, Alhaji Musiliu Smith said the laid down rules and regulations were followed from the commencement of the exercise.

“We started by putting up advert, then followed by zonal and state screening before getting to the point we are now, the aptitude test.

“During the screening, the commissioners, including the chairman went round the states and zones to ensure that the best hands were selected for the test.

“The process have been very easy because we have been transparent and not given to favouritism and nepotism since the commencement of the recruitment processes,” he said.

A correspondent of NAN who monitored the exercise reports that it was calm, peaceful and orderly. (NAN)