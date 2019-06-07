Police recovers corpse of kidnapped lawyer in Delta

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Police detectives attached to the Delta state command on Friday uncovered the body of a 54- year- old lawyer allegedly killed by his kidnappers.

The decomposing corpse of the victim, identified as Kennedy Nwashide was found in a bush path in Ubulu Uku community two months after he was abducted by a gang of kidnappers.

Confirming the incident, the Police Commissioner in Delta state, Adeyinka Adeleke, who spoke to journalists said investigation was ongoing as no arrest has been made.

“The police detectives attached to the command swung into action when he was kidnapped and for two months we couldn’t locate his whereabouts until Friday morning when acting on intelligence from Ubulu Uku community bush path where his body was found already decomposing,” the police boss said

Family members who did not want their names in print said the kidnappers killed their brother after collecting N4million as ransom.

“We paid a ransom of N4million to the kidnappers after he was kidnapped few days after and for several days we were begging the kidnappers to release our brother to no avail,” the family members disclosed.

Sources alleged that the victim, an intelligent lawyer may have identified some of the gang members, hence he was killed after collecting the ransom from the family members.

Our correspondent reports that the monarch of Ubulu Uku community Obi Edward Akaeze Ofulue 111was killed in similar circumstances after his abductors had collected ransom from the family.

The wife of the deceased, family members and close associates of the late lawyer wept uncontrollably when news filtered in that his Kennedy’s corpse had been located by police.

Family members spoken to described the late lawyer as humble and a pastor with Winners Church, Asaba, before his untimely death.