Police re-arrest robber five days after regaining freedom

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have re – arrested a robbery suspect five days after he was released from Ikoyi Prison.

The suspect, Tunde Okunola, 26, was re – arrested in Marwa Roundabout, Lekki with an accomplice, Segun Adigun, 27, while trying to rob one Gift Omini at around 4;45 a.m on Wednesday.

While the gang, Okunola and Adigun were arrested in the morning, another robbery gang operating on okada, Raimi fatai, 16 years and Yusuph Balogun, 22 years, was arrested Wednesday night at the National Stadium, Surulere after snatching a handbag from a lady.

Okunola, who was released from Ikoyi Prison on Friday October 5, 2018, was re – arrested early Wednesday morning after robbing Gift Omini of her mobile phone while riding okada.

Okunola, in his statement to the police disclosed that he had spent six months and two weeks in Ikoyi prison before being released five days before he was re – arrested.

The suspect, while pleading with the police, stated that he is a trained barber and was looking for funds to do his freedom in Lagos. He added that if released, “I will never step into Lagos again”.

The victim, Gift Omini had told the police that the suspects who were riding okada used a short axe to dispossess her of a mobile phone. “My shout for help attracted the attention of RRS officers at the Roundabout and they chased and arrested them”.

Fatai and Balogun were arrested by RRS officers after a chase. They disclosed that they live in Boundary, Ajegunle, Lagos and that they were trying to raise money for freedom after undergoing training as barbers.

Speaking on the development, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti stated that the police is not unaware of criminal elements who would want to seize the opportunity of the coming festive period to engage in crime. He added that the Command is leaving no stone unturned to make Lagos unconducive for criminals.