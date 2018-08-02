Police parade 8 notorious kidnappers

The Nigeria Police on Wednesday paraded eight suspects who allegedly killed former Commissioner in Katsina State, Prof. Halimatu Sadia Idris on 22nd July, and others in their custody after the victims taken hostage.

They were also said to have taken part in the robbery of Prof. Mohammed Khalid Othman, a director with National Agricultural Research Extensions and Liaison Services, ABU Zaria.

Some of the suspects are: Lawal Tukur a.k.a Sawaita 40yrs – The Leader of the Gang; Sulaiman Sani a.k.a Maude 27yrs – Principal Suspects who confessed to have Killed four Persons; Abubakar Ahmad a.k.a Buzu 30yrs native of Sabon Fegi town; Abubakar Adamu a.k.a Gurgu 33yrs native of Tashan Zomo town who also confessed to have Killed four Persons.