Police parade 31 suspected criminals in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Thursday paraded 31 suspected criminals arrested for committing various offences ranging from cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery, etc.

Parading the suspects during his maiden press briefing since assumption of duty in the state, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Don N. Awunah said, the strategic and operational support of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K Idris and Governor of Bayelsa state, Hon. Seriake Dickson helped the command to achieve the feat.

The Commissioner said the “Operation Safer Bayelsa,” set up to mobilize and refocus personnel and resources for optimum performance as well as confront frontal crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping, sex related offenses and communal strife is a booster to the campaign by the command to rid the state of crime and criminality.

“Operation Safer Bayelsa’ has recorded huge gains in terms of arrest of criminal elements, recovery of fire arms from violent criminals in Yenagoa.

“Comparatively on the national crime index, Bayelsa state ranks amongst the lowest in crime rate

“The apparent low crime rate must not be taken for granted. It must be sustained, reinvigorated and improved upon.

“A cursory analysis of crime pattern in the state indicates evidently that, most prevalent crimes are driven by cultism.

“Membership of the secret cult criminal gangs appears to have permeated the ranks of some misguided youths in the state” Awunah said.