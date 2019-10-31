The FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force, yesterday paraded a 27 years old Mohammed Bello Kolo who has been parading himself as the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, thus, defrauding the unsuspecting members of the public.

Addressing journalist in Abuja, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said arrest followed series of complaints received from the general public.

He disclosed that the suspect in the course of impersonating the FCT Minister has successfully defrauded his victims of cash worth Fifty Two million naira (52,000,000).

“Following a complaints received 0n 28th October, 2019 Police operatives attached to state intelligence Bureau of the FCT Command arrested one Mohammed Bello Kolo ‘m’ 27 years, who has been parading himself as the “Minister of FCT” Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“In The course of impersonating the Minister, he has so far defrauded his victim of cash worth of Fifty Two million naira (52,000,000) which he allegedly received in instalments under pretence of giving them contracts.

“The suspects stated that he had access to classified information while he served at the Federal Capital Territory Administration during his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) attachment.

“Exhibits recovered include: One (1) 206 Peugeot with Reg. No. ABJ 856 SU, One (1) Tricycle wiTh Reg. No. KEF 807 WT, One (1) 55″ and 46 inches Samsung Plasma TV, Ione (1) Dining Set, 10000 watts Fireman Generator set, One (1) Washing Machine Hisense Deep Freezer, which the suspect claimed to have purchased from the money he received.”

Speaking further, Ciroma said while efforts are in place to arrest his cohorts one Simon ‘m’ and one Idris ‘m’ who posed as the Director of Procurement FCTA and PA to the Hon. Minister respectively, the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Media, Malam Sani Abubakar, has appealed to all Nigerians to always approach the minister’s office for any enquiry especially as concerns contracts.

“The office of the FCT Minister, Mallam Musa Bello is open, you can come to his office and he will tell you whether that contract is genuine or not. So we are calling on all Nigerians to beware of fraudsters like this so that they will not be culprits.”

