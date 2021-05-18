Police operatives arrest Kidnap kingpin in Imo

VAL OKARA, OWERRI

Police operatives from Imo state command of the Quick Intervention Team QIT unit on May 17,2021 arrested a 35 year old man, one Eze Obinna, a native of Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state, over alleged involvement in a series of kidnap incidents .

The operatives while acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro rid the state of crime and criminality. and to take the war against violent crime to the den of the hoodlums, as well as re-arrest the escapee inmates of the Correctional services.

The police detectives stormed Obinze, Owerri West LGA, arrested the said Eze Obinna who had since his escape from the Prison, formed another deadly kidnap gang that had been terrorising Owerri and environs.

It would be recalled that sometime in December 2020, the suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Anti Kidnapping unit , for kidnapping a victim, where he personally transferred the sum of five Million Naira (N5,000,000) from the victims Bank account to his own account, and later collected the sum of four Million Naira (N4,000,000) cash, as ransom from the same victim, while the victims Toyota Venza car is yet to be recovered.

Items recovered from him include three AK 47 rifles with large amounts of ammunition The suspects were charged to court and remanded in Prison custody when they were earlier arrested but were set free during the attack on the Correctional services on April 15, 2021.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered the arrest of all his gang members, as well as mopping up their operational arms.