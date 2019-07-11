Pandemonium broke out at the Federal Secretariat , Abuja this morning after members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria also known as Shi’ites, clashed with officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

The Shi’ite members were staging a protest, demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky when some of their members and police officers in the Secretariat had an argument

which degenerated into a fight. The police officers fired gunshots and tear gas to disperse the protesters while about five Shi’ite members were apprehended by the security operatives.

This faceoff comes two days after some Shiite members invaded the National Assembly complex during which four policemen were injured and many cars destroyed in the complex