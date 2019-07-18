A twist of event involving a policeman in Kubwa area of Abuja, saw him take home a man he thought was a female prostitute from a club in the city.

Upon being busted as a cross-dresser posing as a female prostitute to lure his victims, the man was forced to strip to show some stuffed fake parts he had. Confessing while being interrogated, the cross-dresser revealed he only switches up his look at night.

One of those interrogating him, promised to give him a job that can pay him N30K a month if only he promises to change. He however stated that people like the cross-dresser are only keen on making fast money, and don’t mind being violent about it with a victim.