A young man reportedly died yesterday, after a policeman attached to a bank allegedly hit him with a wood during a verbal altercation with an unknown lady at the ATM in Enugu State.

The incident took place at First Bank branch located at Nkwo Inyi in Oji River Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, Chinonso Udoye, a verbal altercation started between the victim and a lady over an undisclosed issue. Instead of settling the matter amicably, the police officer allegedly picked up a wood and hit the young man on the head. He slumped and died on the spot. Report below:

This young boy chinonso from umuchime in obibi kingdom autonomous community enugwu- inyi in oji- river LGA Enugu- state, was murdered in cool- blood by a police officer at the first- bank nkwo inyi today, just bcos d guy was having issues at the ATM line up wit a lady.

instead of the police man to make peace ad settle matter, he use DAT 2×4 wood ad hit d guy on the back of his head, my guy gave up!, were are the inyi leads, ITU, sun rise, NDE igwe’s ,I tink is right time we put a Stop to all dis unnecessary killing and humiliation of our youth from those police people at inyi .

on earlier January dis year a police man carefully killed two okada persons at ugwu inyi boys, today another one has happened. God pls help the poo