Police nab three notorious traffic robbers, recover pistol

Chioma Joseph

Three notorious traffic robbers have been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command at Ayobo-Ipaja area of the state.

The suspects who have been terrorising the axis, were arrested while trying to snatch a handset and a handbag from three female pedestrians at gun point.

Luck however ran out on them when men from the Ipaja Police Division of the command came to the rescue.

Arrested on June 3, 2019, at about 9pm, the suspects, it was learnt always pose as commercial motorcyclists, pick passengers, after which they rob them.

Confirming their arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), gave the identifies of the suspects as Shefiu Aliu, Biodun Oladimeji and Afiz Tajudeen.

Speaking on how they were arrested, Bala said the suspects were arrested differently.

” The surveillance patrol team from Ipaja Police Station arrested Aliu around Nepa, Ayobo-Ipaja road while attempting to snatch handsets and handbags from two female victims namely; Grace Williams and Deborah Williams.

” The suspect posed as a commercial motorcyclist. He took advantage of the passengers eagerness to avoid traffic congestion, to rob his passengers.

The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. The motorcycle he usually use to perpetrate the offence was recovered with one sharp matchet concealed under the seat.”

On how the other two suspects were atrested, Baka said, ” it was about 10.10pm of the same date, thst surveillance patrol team from the same Ipaja Police Station, deployed to Zion Church area, Aina-Obembe road, Baruwa arrested Oladimeji and Tajudeen.

” The duo had snatched a bag from one female victim, Obiako Ruth. They were also using a motorcycle. The motorcycle was also recovered with one matchet, one knife and a locally made pistol.”

The PPRO stated that the suspects will be charged to court soon.