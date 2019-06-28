Samuel Luka, Bauchi

In its continued onslaught against crime and criminality, the Bauchi state Police Command said it has arrested 86 suspects in connection with various criminal offences across the state.

Those arrested include political thugs, armed robbery, kidnapping suspects, suspected motorcycle thieves, drug pushers and rape suspects amongst others.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Kamal Datti, who paraded the suspects, said ‎one Adamu Mohammed, 30, of Tirwun ward Bauchi and Chinelo Nwanna, 27of Bayan Gari Bauchi were arrested for dealing in illicit drugs.

He stated that “on June 21 the command’s tactical team attached to Operation Puff Adder acting on credible intelligence raided two chemists at Bayan Gari area and arrested the suspects.”

Exhibit recovered from the suspected drug pushers according to the police spokesman, include 142 bottles of codeine syrup and 490 assortments of illicit drugs.

‎Also, arrested were two armed robbery suspects, Aliyu Habibu of Bauchi Road, Jos, (22) and Auwal Hassan of Bauchi Road, Jos, (23).

The police spokesperson said the arrest of the armed robbery suspects came following a credible intelligence that an armed robbery gang arrived Bauchi metropolis from Jos, Plateau state with intent to rob innocent citizens of the state.

“On receipt of the information all tactical teams attached to Operation Puff Adder of the command were drafted to be on watch of the suspects.

Fortunately, at about 11 pm of same date, the said suspects were intercepted at AKY Makama Filling Station near Bayan Gari Area of Bauchi metropolis,” he added.

He further disclosed that an accomplice of the suspects in Bauchi, Alhaji Jamilu, who harboured the suspects, has been arrested following discreet investigation.

Recovered from the suspects are one AK-47 live ammunition, six cutlasses, shop breaking instruments, hacksaw, hammer, 37 wrappers and three motor vehicle batteries.

He said that the case is under investigation while efforts are in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Paraded by the police were Nasiru Sulaiman (26) and Sani Abdullahi (27), who conspired and kidnapped a six- year- old, Mohammed Sulaiman and took him, to Toro Local Government Area.

Datti said that the little boy was kept in custody of one, Hajiya Aisha Mato while the suspects negotiated the payment of ransom with the family of the victim.

“However, while the negotiation was going on, the custodian of the child became suspicious of the situation and therefore, reported the matter to the police.

On receipt of the report, the command traced the family of the victim and reunited him with his family and arrested both suspects,” he added.

According to him, the suspects confessed to the crime, admitting that they kidnapped the child to raise money to meet their needs.