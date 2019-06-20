Police nab 38 kidnap suspects, recover 30 firearms, others

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have arrested 32 kidnap suspects, including four that were involved in the kidnap of UBEC chairman, his daughter and the killing of his driver.

The arrests were made between June 5 and June 19, 2019, the police said on Wednesday in a statement signed by its public relations officer, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba.

Police said that its operatives during the arrests recovered 11 AK47 rifles, two Pump action guns, three locally made pistols, 12 dane guns, 2 revolver pistols, Ten live Cartridges, 77 Live ammunition and two Volkswagen vehicles.

The arrest of the four suspects linked to the kidnap of UBEC chairman, his daughter and the killing of his driver was sequel to the massive manhunt launched to apprehend the fleeing members of the kidnap gang.

It would be recalled that some gang members had fled following the death of their Gang Leader/Kidnap Kingpin, one Sumaila Sule, a.k.a Shaho, who died on 18th May, 2019 as a result of bullet injuries sustained during a shoot-out with Police operatives.

Similarly, the police operatives, within the period under review successfully raided some criminal hideouts in Kainji, New Bussa, Mariga Bangi and Charagi in Niger and Kwara State respectively and Birnin Yero forest along Birnin Gwari, Garu Rahama, Gaidan Gaya in Kaduna State and apprehended 28 other notorious kidnappers/armed robbers, including one Abubakar Umar, a.k.a Buba Dogo.

Investigation revealed that Abubakar Umar is a specialist in the kidnap of foreign nationals whom he keeps hostage until substantial ransoms are paid.

Also, the operatives have intercepted trucks conveying 1972 bags of grains and 208 bags of beans to Bandits’ hideout in a Forest in Zamfara State, adding the interception will no doubt, cut-off food supply and hopefully neutralize their stronghold in their camps.

Meanwhile, the IGP has observed that the achievements recorded so far by the operatives of Operation Puff Adder would not have been possible but for the immense support and cooperation of the public.

He reiterated that the support has come in a manner that clearly demonstrates the increasing determination of citizens to support the Police in restoring internal security.