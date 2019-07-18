Moses Oyediran, Enugu

More than 20 suspects including eight notorious armed robbers and two dangerous kidnappers have been arrested by men of the Enugu State Police command over their alleged involvement in criminal acts such as conspiracy/car stealing, vandalisation of Electric Transformer,

Conspiracy/Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, conspiracy/Burglary, Cult Activities/murder, House Breaking and stealing, Unlawful Possession of Fire Arms, among other criminal acts committed in various parts of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Suleman Balarabe, while briefing newsmen at the State Police Headquarters, on Wednesday, assured that the command would continue to make it very difficult for criminals to operate in any part of the state, adding that to rid Enugu State of criminal elements is a task that must be accomplished.

According to him, one Jude Ifeanyi Onuh, aged 25 years, was arrested on June 20, this year about 0630hrs by the command’s Operatives of Safer Highway Patrol Unit while on stop and Search at Obollo Afor along Makudi/Enugu Road and from him, a stolen Toyota Corolla car, Custom colour with registration No.HRM 01 NEN, was recovered.

The suspect, he went on, confessed to the crime during interrogation that he conspired with one Okwudili now at large to steal the car in Onitsha, property belonging to his master, pointing out that in the same vein, another Toyota Corolla with registration N0.DV 24 ENU which was reported stolen on June 23rd 2010 from where it was parked at Christ The King Catholic Church, Enugu, was recovered where it was abandoned by the road side.

He further stated that the suspect, on information, was arrested at Amala Embassy by Njamanze Ogui Enugu and three other suspects now at large as they specialize in robbing and snatching cars within the area.

The Enugu State Police boss said that two suspects – Hyacinth Okeh, 22, a native of Ugwujero in Nimbo LGA of Enugu State and Okweli Fredrick, 20, a native of Ekwuru Nimbo, were equally arrested by operatives of SARS Unit of the command over their alleged involvement in the kidnap of one Enejere Charles who was their third victim.

Balarabe enumerated some of the items recovered from the suspects to include N187, 000 .00 cash, two Automatic Pump Action gun, two single barrel gun and charms.

The Enugu State Police boss made it clear that the command also arrested one Ossai Chidera 22, a native of Ugbaike, Enugu Ezike Igboeze North LGA of the state but resident in Aguleri in Anambra State, and Odo Kingsley Odinaka, 25, also a native of Ugbaike on July 13, this year about 2115hrs at Obolo Afor in Udenu LGA of Enugu State after dispossessing one Ifeanyi Ugwueze of his valuables including the sum of N70,000.00 and two cell phones at gun point.

Items recovered, he went on, include one locally made single barrel pistol, one live cartridge, N70,000.00 cash, and Two Cell phones, assuring that efforts have already been intensified by the command to apprehend hoodlums who specialize in smoking and selling of Indian hemp in parts of the state, as well as those who buy stolen items from criminal elements.

His words: ”These achievements were made possible through Intelligence led Policing Measures put in place by the Command’, he revealed.