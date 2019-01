Police nab 12 suspected kidnappers of twin sisters in Zamfara

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested 12 suspects in connection with the kidnapping of twin sisters in Dauran Village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara.The suspects are: Nafiu Usman, 28, gang leader, Farouk Usman, Alhaji Ibrahim, Ibrahim Ibrahim, Kabiru Usman, 30,Salisu Wadata, Shehu Mohammed, Bala Garba, 60, and Awal Jibrin, 41, among orders.The Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the arrest on Monday in Abuja. He said that items recovered from the suspects include : six AK 47 rifles, four magazines, 34 AK 47 live ammunition and four swords.According to Moshood the suspects kidnapped Hassana and her twin sister, Hussaina Bala, 18, on Oct. 21 when they went to distribute their wedding invitation cards, adding that the suspects who were arrested in various criminal hideouts in Katsina and Zamfara states, confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they had played in it.Moshood said the suspects also admitted collecting N15 million as ransom where they shared N500,000 each before releasing their victims and that effort was being intensified to arrest the gang leader, Dankarami, second in command to the gang leader, Yellow who negotiated the ransom and Sirajo Dogo who masterminded the kidnap.The spokesman said the ongoing raids of criminal hideouts and black spots to remove all criminal elements would continue across the country into the 2019 general elections and beyond.