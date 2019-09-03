The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, says 1,154 suspected kidnappers were arrested across the country between January and August.

Adamu, who made the disclosure on Monday during the South West geopolitical zone security summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, said that 147 of the arrests were made in the South West.

He said that a total of 837 victims of kidnapping were rescued with 106 of such rescues achieved in the South West, restating that “between January and August, a total of 552 murder suspects were arrested with 66 such arrests effected in the South West.

His words: ”2,015 armed robbery suspects were arrested with 363 of the figure arrested in the zone. 1,183 suspected cultists were napped, out of which 425 were arrested in the zone.

”In relation to recovery, 1,356 firearms of various calibre and descriptions were recovered in various intelligence-led operations by the police, with 277 of such recoveries made in the South West.

”Similarly, 21, 300 ammunition of various descriptions and calibre, were recovered with the highest number of 5, 270 ammunitions recovered from criminal syndicates in the zone.

”Also, 1, 541 stolen vehicles were recovered across the country, with 482 of such recoveries in South West.”

The police chief said the statistics point out that the police in recent months have developed capacity and demonstrated the requisite professional zeal.

He, however, said there were isolated cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in the South West, particularly along the Benin-Ore-Lagos highway and across Ondo State.

He said the current operations of the police and other security agencies across the country, particularly along Niger- Kogi- FCT -Kaduna -Katsina and Zamfara State have been successful.

Adamu said a special operation is underway across the South West to specifically, address the threat of kidnapping and armed robbery on the highways and other locations.

He therefore, called on the security stakeholders in the zone to support the police in strengthening and advancing in the interest of communal and internal security.

On the essence of the security summit, Adamu said the meeting was convened within the context of police community policing vision, which emphasises citizens’ engagement in the process of identifying, dissecting and prioritising threats to communal values.

He noted that experience from the first security summit held in the North East geopolitical zone highlighted the fact that the police cannot proceed on an anti-crime war against criminal elements that were united in their determination to threaten the nation’s common values with a divided front.

”Hence, we must as a strategy, strengthen partnership among ourselves as a community on the one hand and between the communities and the police on the other hand.

”The strength of this partnership and the commitment of all actors within the process will undoubtedly, influence the extent of success we can record against the criminals,” the Inspector General added.

Reading the communiqué at the end of the summit, the host Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, said that the police boss has approved the deployment of Special Forces to be commanded by a commissioner of police.

Gov. Makinde said the police commissioner would lead a Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) team to support the crime-fighting initiative of the states commissioner of police.

He said the South West states governors have made commitment towards provision of more serviceable, fast-moving patrol vehicles in support of crime-fighting, which shall be launched in no distant future, to complement the available fleet.

Also, he said traditional rulers in the region have promised to join hands with the police to take the ongoing fight against heinous crime to the door steps of the criminals.