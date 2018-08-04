Police launch manhunt for killers of four traders in Rivers state

The Rivers State Police Command have launched a manhunt for the killers of four Northern traders in the Oroazi area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Unknown gunmen had on Thursday opened fire on the four traders, who were seated close their shop killing all of them.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omoni Nnamdi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen at the Police headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said policemen have been deployed to Oroazi and environs to forestall the possible breakdown of law and order.

He said: “I can only confirm the incident, but the details and circumstances leading to the development are yet to be unravelled. What I have at my disposal now is just a sketch of what happened.

“Our men are right there are. We are talking to them. The DPO called me this morning and a patrol van is already stationed there. We have appealed to the people to allow the security agencies to do their work and unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing.”

Reacting to the killing of the traders, Chairman of Northern Traders Association of Nigeria (NTAN) in Rivers State, Usman Makarfi, called on security agencies to urgently address the issue of killings in the state.

Makarfi said: “I feel very said; I remember, I was with them till 4:00 O’clock yesterday (Thursday). One of them is my vice. You see what is happening; killing everywhere. Let the government do something.

“Let the government open its eyes. You know that election is coming and a lot of people see election as do or die affair. Let government put security everywhere. Let the government protect life and property.”