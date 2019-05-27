Police kill suspected cultist in Delta

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Police anti -cultism officers attached to the Kokori Police Division in Delta state in early hours of Monday allegedly killed a suspected cultist.

The suspect identified as Enakerakpo Zion, was alleged to have been killed by police officers while attempting to disarm a police officer.

It was gathered that the suspect had last weekend allegedly robbed one Akpojioto Julius, a bakery owner in Kokori Town at gunpoint and made away with an unspecified amount of money before nemesis caught up with him.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovuwakpoyeya, who confirmed the robbery incident and the subsequent killing of the suspect, said the suspect had been involved in many attacks on unsuspecting residents, adding that the police were investigating his fleeing gang members with a view to arresting them.

The police image-maker said that the suspect had attempted to disarm the police officers led by one Goodwin Idiriki, the divisional crime officer during a shootout in his hideout, adding that the police responded swiftly and was eventually gunned down in the process.

She said that “the police recovered from the suspect a cut to size gun and charms, including battle axes and handsets. There has been cult crisis in Kokori Town, but the police have been able to restore peace in the area.”