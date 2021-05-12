Police issue warning to officers to stay away from South South & South East, be afraid of IPOB

Police officers in Delta state have been warned to consider their own safety when going about their duties in the South South and South East.

In a wireless message sent to officers by the Delta State Police Command, officers were warned to stay away from the South-South and South-East region as unknown gunmen believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) continue to wreak havoc on police facilities in the region, Peoples Gazette reported on Tuesday.

The command further asked officers to desist from taking up escort duties to specific states in the South-South and South-East region till the region’s security situation improves.

“SECURITY GENERAL X ATTACK ON POLICEMEN / SNATCHING OF RIFLES BY IPOB X SEQUEL TO THE INCESSANT ATTACKS ON POLICEMEN / SNATCHING OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION BY THE PROSCRIBED IPOB / ESN ELEMENTS IN THE EASTERN STATES OF ABIA X ANAMBRA X EBONY! X ENUGU X IMO STATE X AND RIVERS STATE X COMPOL DOPS DIRECTS X YOU WARN PERSONNEL YOURS X THAT ESCORT OF THEIR PRINCIPALS TO THE SIX (6) EASTERN STATES IS SUSPENDED FORTHWITH UNTIL SECURITY SITUATION IMPROVES X ENSURE: * CT COMPLIANCE PLEASE XXXX,” the wireless message read.

The directive follows incessant attacks on Police and other government facilities in the South-South and South-East region by unknown gunmen. Scores of police officers have been killed in the last few weeks across the regions with police stations, divisional headquarters attacked, guns and ammunition snatched.

On Tuesday, Peoples Gazette reported how unknown gunmen burnt down NDLEA and INEC office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state.

In the past weeks, The Gazette also reported incessant attacks on police stations and divisional headquarters in states across the South-South, South-East region.

In April, The Gazette reported an attack on Imo governor Hope Uzodinma’s country home in Omuma, Oru East local government of the state. The wanton attacks on the police structure in the region have continued to instil fear in police officers, forcing them to seek redeployment outside the zone.

Already, governors of the southern states have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on the growing security challenges bedevilling the region and the country at Large.

This protected conflict further raises concerns about the safety of lives and properties in the region which is gradually turning to the den of unknown gunmen.