Police invite warlords, broker peace among factions in Itsekiri palace battle

Aruga Joe Omokaro

Prompt intervention of Delta State Police Command averted crisis that was building up over the choice of the new Olu of Warri Kingdom.

Dependable sources at the state command headquarters in Asaba told The Daily Times that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mohammed Ali Ari, held two different meetings with two factions battling for the Olu stool.

A source revealed that one of the factions had petitioned the immediate past Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, alerting him to a possible breakdown of law and order over the coronation of a new Olu.

Adamu was said to have invited both parties to Abuja for reconciliation. But one of the kingmakers was said to have complained of ill-health due to old age.

Subsequently the former IGP ordered CP Mohammed to invite both parties to police headquarters, Asaba, the Delta State capital.

“The CP on Saturday sent SMS to both parties to report to his office on Sunday Easter day,” the source disclosed.

The CP was said to have followed up his SMS with phone calls at about 10 pm on that Saturday evening. The Daily Times reliably learnt that one faction of six elders led by Chief Ayiri Emami met with the CP on Easter day

The other faction was led by Ariyo on Monday.

A dependable source at the meeting revealed that CP Mohammed advised both parties to install the present new Olu saying that indications show that he is the choice of a majority of the Itsekiri people.

He was said to have told them that that in order “for peace to reign let the choice of the majority be respected.

If there is dissent, let such people seek legal redress.”

The CP was said to have told them to go back to Warri and maintain peace, warning that the state police command “will not tolerate violence.”

Investigations revealed that both factions agreed to uphold the decision of the police boss.

The Daily Times reliably learnt that if not for the police intervention, violence would have erupted that would have engulfed Warri and its environs, leading to bloodbath.