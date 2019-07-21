The police have invited popular singer, Timi Dakolo, and his wife, Busola, a photographer, for questioning over allegation of rape.

The couple was asked to report to DSP Ibrahim Agu in Abuja on Tuesday for an “interview”.

The Dakolos invitation by the force on Saturday may not be unconnected with the rape allegation by Busola against the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola had alleged that Fatoyinbo raped her at 16 in Ilorin while attending his church.

Following the outrage and street protests that trailed the allegation, Fatoyinbo was forced to step down as the senior pastor of COZA.

The invitation letter signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGP Special Tactical Squad, Force Headquarters, Kolo Yusuf, directed the couple to report for interrogation on July 23 by 10am.

The couple was accused of “criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life.”

The letter dated July 18 and addressed to Dakolo read in part, “This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life in which your name was mentioned.

“You are kindly requested to interview the undersigned officer on 23/7/2019 by 10:00hrs for fact-finding through DSP Ibrahim Agu.’’

Reacting to the invitation, Dakolo in a post on Instagram said their lawyer had earlier asked them to get ready for the police invitation.

Without naming Fatoyinbo, Dakolo accused him of bribing investigators and engaging in other underhand tactics.

He wrote, “A pastor? bribing investigating officials to delay summons? Paying dirty bloggers to fabricate things that cover the truth, going to the IG’s (Inspector-General of Police) people under dark to force this case to be posted to Abuja.

“Now this: A false investigation in Abuja when our petition filed since June has not been answered and no invitation has been made to the accused in a rape case? Not one movement towards justice? Rubbishing the legal and criminal system?

“And sending a bus load of policemen and shady men lying in wait to intimidate my wife and children today (Saturday), forcing their way into my home? Is that how real policemen deliver a letter?”

The artiste vowed to fight for his wife and children, stressing that he would defend his family from “the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover his crimes.”