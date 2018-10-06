Police invite Saraki, Melaye, Bruce, others over PDP Osun’s election protest

The Force Headquarters has invited the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Senators Dino Melaye and Ben Bruce to report to the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters on Monday, October 8, to explain the attack on Friday at Force Headquarters by group led by them.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, on Friday, stated that Saraki, Melaye and Bruce were captured on camera leading a violent group involved in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours on Friday.

The group also prevented motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway.

The Police claimed that a protest organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja against the Osun State supplementary election disturbed public peace, public safety and caused innocent people to scamper for safety as members of the group unleashed “violent attack on Policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters.”

According to the police, the group also engaged in “pushing and hitting the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and Government properties”.

“Today at about 1330Hrs, unruly and violent protesters who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their hundreds with thugs and miscreants inside several trucks and vehicles blocked the Shehu Shagari way in front of the Nigeria Police Force, Headquarters creating a gridlock of traffic”

“The Police team headed by a very Senior Police Officer despite the provocation, after issuing words of proclamation, warning this unruly PDP protesters who were chanting war songs of ”we no go gree o, we no go gree, we no go gree”, charged the Police personnel who used minimum force and dispersed them.

“That the Inspector General of Police has directed immediate investigation into this unprovoked and unwarranted attack on the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Force Headquarters premises.

“Consequently, Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Bruce who were captured on camera are to report to Force Headquarters on Monday,” the Police stated.