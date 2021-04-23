Police invite powerful chief over crisis in Warri kingdom

By Gabriel Omonhinmin

The Nigerian Police, Zone “5” headquarters in Benin City has invited the Ologbotsere (Traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom), Chief Ayiri Emami, and another chief, Mecgrey Richmond, for questioning over its kingship crisis which has resulted in high-level tension in the oil town and the surrounding areas.

The letter of invitation (reference No. CR3000/2N.5/X/AV/Vol/83/41 dated Wednesday 21st April,2021), said: “the office is investigating a case reported through a written petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone “5” Headquarters in Benin City.”

The letter addressed is entitled “Police Invitation Letter. Re-case of Burglary, Stealing and Conduct Likely To Cause Breach Of Peace.

The letter signed by the Deputy Police Commissioner in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Zone “5” Headquarters, Polycarp C. Dibia Psc, further stated that Emami was being invited through the officer in charge of Anti-Vice Section of the zonal police headquarters.

It stressed that the Ologbotsere is to report on Monday 26th April 2021 at 1000 hours alongside one Chief Macgrey Richmond.