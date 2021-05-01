Police inspector accidentally shot self, not suicide – PPRO

A Police Inspector identified as Ochofie Ijimbile, attached to MOPOL 55 Aba, Abia State, has allegedly shot and killed himself while servicing his rifle in readiness for the day’s job.

Police spokesman in the Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, while describing the incident as sad and unfortunate, told reporters that Inspector Ijimbile accidentally shot himself on the chest.

Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

While stating that the late policeman could be unaware that there was bullet in his rifle chamber, called on policemen in Abia and across the country, especially those handling rifles to always exercise extra carefulness while servicing their arms.

His corpse has since been deposited in the morgue while efforts are on to reach the family members