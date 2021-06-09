Police IG Baba booed in Lagos

Along the Oshodi-Anthony Expressway, some people of Oshodi in Lagos State booed the new Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Baba was booed on his way to a function on Wednesday, according to an eyewitness.

Although it was unclear what the IGP’s goal in Lagos was, a source told Daily Times that it was not unrelated to the regional tensions surrounding the planned June 12 rally.

CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, was unavailable to speak with our correspondent when approached. He promised, though, to return the call.

According to reports, the incident increased traffic in the area, with many people being stuck for hours.