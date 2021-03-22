Police, hunters dislodge criminal hideout in Adamawa, Recover Cameroun nat’l flag, others

Tom Garba, Yola

Adamawa police command has disconnected criminal networks connecting part of the Cameroun Republic and the Southern part of Adamawa state.

The command public relations officer, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Ngoruje through a press statement said the operation was carried out by police operatives of Toungo Division and the Special Hunters of Pulaaku Association at lamuda Hill situated at a remote side of National park, in Toungo local government.

Yahaya in the statement revealed that the outcome of these successes follow-up on cases bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst others.

“A total of nine military Camouflage uniform of Cameroun rebels, Cameroun national flag, Motorcycle among others were abandoned and recovered from the hideout after giving the Hoodlums hot Chase in a gun battle.

“The Commissioner of police Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, psc, while commending the DPO of Toungo and his men for gallantry performance, equally assured the good people of Toungo and Adamawa as a whole of the command’s commitment to keeping Adamawa state safe.