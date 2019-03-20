Police gun down 2 robbers during foiled robbery in Lagos

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

Two robbers who belong to a notorious gang that had killed a 32-year-old business man at Imude in Ojo area of Lagos, were on Wednesday gunned down during a gun battle with the police.

The suspected robbers had stormed Alhaji Gafaru street, Imude road in Ojo at about 5pm, shooting sporadically in the air.

It learnt that while some residents had also sustained bullet wounds, others who fled for their safety quickly alerted the police to the mayhem the robbers were unleashing in the area.

The police responded swiftly to the distress call as operatives of the Special Anti-Robery Squad(SARS) and Metro Patrol came to the rescue of the residents.

On sighting the police, the robbers opened fire on them. The police engaged the robbers in a gun battle and two of them were fatally injured and died.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala who confirmed the incident said while Chinozo Felix and Ifeanyi Uche died during a gun battle with the police, Semiu Ibrahim and Francis Obi were arrested.

He said, “ A group of armed robbers numbering about seven on motorcycles were sighted entering Alhaji Gafaru street, Imude road and attempted to rob the residents. Upon receipt of the information Police Anti Robbery Squad and Metro Patrol Teams were drafted to the scene.

“ On sighting the Police, the Armed robbers opened fire but were subdued by the superior fire power of our gallant teams. Ibrahim and Obi were arrested while Felix and Uche sustained fatal injuries and died. “

Bala also disclosed that three Berreta Pistols with three live ammunition and three expended ammunition and one unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle were also recovered from the suspects.

The PPRO said the injured resdiednts had been taken to hospital and are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He further stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu has reiterated the Command’s readiness to deal decisively with criminal elements in the State and continue to make Lagos State a difficult place for criminal activities.