Police dismiss, prosecute sergeant for shooting girlfriend in Lagos

Joy Joseph, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed and prosecuted one Sgt Eze Aiwansoba, for shooting his girlfriend, Joy Ndubueze.

The suspect attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, had perpetrated the cruel act on October 8, 2020, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja of Lagos State.

Confirming the dismissal and prosecution of the suspect, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that the incident was referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation.

“There it was revealed that the ex-policeman has a case to answer. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for the orderly room trial of the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal.

“The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated February 2, 2021.

“After his dismissal, Ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311 dated 3rd February, 2021.

“The SCID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice which was eventually replied, noting that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted Murder contrary to Sec 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” he said.

Adejobi stated that the Ex-sergeant was charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba, on February 9, with attempted Murder of Joy Ndubueze; and the case is still on.

He added that the Commissioner of Police has therefore assured the general public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished as the command will not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism in all areas.