Police dismiss killer of undergrad Nikadae

The Bayelsa Police Command in south-south region of Nigeria on Wednesday said it has dismissed a Police Sergeant who shot and killed a 20 year-old undergraduate, Tariela Nikadae, on Nov. 23.

Asinim Butswat, Spokesman of the Command, said the sergeant, would in addition be charged with murder in court.

NAN reports that the incident happened during a police raid and detention of residents by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Command.

The detained residents were later screened and freed by the Police following intervention of their relatives.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command regrets the unfortunate incident involving a Police Officer and a resident of Tenacious Road, Edepie, Yenagoa.

“Sergeant Timadi Emmanuel attached to a patrol team of Akenfa Division, while on patrol at Tenacious Road, Edepie, under questionable circumstances shot one Tariela Nikade, male, aged 20.

“The Policeman has been dismissed after preliminary investigations into the incident and he will be prosecuted as soon as investigations are concluded,” Butswat said.

Meanwhile, residents have continued to lament the harassment of members of the public by the police.

Several victims of the arrest told NAN that the policemen did not screen them or listen to their explanations before the arrest and detention.

Mr Prosper Jacobs, who was arrested alongside many others on Thursday night, said that he was assaulted and bruised for pleading that he should be freed.

“The team just packed their van on our street at Ebis Mechanic Road, Amarata. When they wanted to force me into their van, I insisted on knowing what my offence was and they assaulted me and left me afterwards with injuries.

“Many others were then taken away in the van and detained overnight; their relatives have to intervene before they were freed,” Jacobs said.

Another victim, Michael Gibson, a civil servant said that he was arrested when he went to buy recharge cards for his phone in Amarata area of Yenagoa.

“They never cared to listen to any explanations. I told them that I am a teacher and they could verify my claim from my neighbours, but they took me and others and locked us up,” he said.