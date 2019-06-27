By Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Ondo state Police Command has denied reports making the rounds that 10 persons were on Tuesday kidnapped in the state.

According to a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, the police refuted the kidnap report which has been trending on social media in the state.

Our correspondent reports that on Tuesday, there was kidnap scare in the state when it was rumored that 10 passengers who were on transit along the Ikere – Akure highway were kidnapped.

However, the police spokesman disclosed that only one person who happened to be a commercial driver was kidnapped on the route on Tuesday.

According to Joseph, the driver who has been identified as Felix Akinde was the only one in the vehicle as he was on his way from Ikere-Ekiti en route Akure, the Ondo state capital when the incident occurred.

“The Ondo state Police Command wishes to allay the fears of the general public as a result of the news making the rounds on the social media that an 18-seater bus conveying some passengers from Ikere to Akure was blocked and 10 passengers kidnapped.

“Some online bloggers even referred to the victims as youth corps members. We wish to state that the story was exaggerated and good enough the state coordinator of NYSC in Ondo state has issued a statement denying that any corps member was involved.

“To set the record straight, a space bus Toyota Previa vehicle was driven by one Felix Akinde from Ikere Ekiti en route Akure yesterday with only the driver inside.

“At about 4am on a spot close to the NYSC camp at Itaogbolu, the vehicle was blocked by suspected hoodlums while the driver who was the only occupant was whisked away. The command has since begun investigation and is intensifying efforts to not only rescue the victim, but to also arrest the perpetrators.”

Also, the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo state described as false the rumoured kidnap of corps members serving in the state.

The NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Simeon Bankole assured that all corps members posted to the state are safe.