Police dismantles arms smuggling syndicate, arrest 38 suspects

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Recovers 24 AK47 rifles, 6000 live ammunition, others

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The police has dismantled an international arms smuggling syndicate and arrested 38 suspects and recovered 24 AK47 rifles, 6000 live ammunition and ten English pistols.

A statement issued by Force public relations officer, DCP Frank Mba stated that the unrelenting efforts of Operatives of the Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS), Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and the Special Forces attached to Operation Puff Adder have resulted in the dismantling on 25thMay, 2019 of a 4-man international arms-smuggling syndicate.

The criminal gang operates between parts of North African, the Sahel region and West African Countries. A total of 6000 AK47 Live ammunition were recovered from them.

The 4-man syndicate comprising: Ojoomo Olugbenga 45yrs native of Akure Central, Ondo State, ii. Oladimeji Adeogun 50yrs native of Ido LGA of Oyo State iii. Habib Musibau 24yrs old native of Oluyole LGA of Oyo State and Thomas Olumuyiwa 54yrs old, native of Ado-odo Ota LGA of Ogun State, all male, were arrested at Saki town, Nigeria-Benin Republic border in Oyo State.

Investigation reveals that the syndicate specializes in smuggling small arms, light weapons and ammunition from North Africa through the Sahel region and supplying same to their criminal partners – kidnappers, armed robbers, political thugs and other criminal elements – in Nigeria and other West African countries.

In addition, another set of twenty (24) AK47 rifles, four (4) pump action guns, eleven (11) Dane guns, Ten (10) English Pistols, Two single barrel guns, One set of army camouflage uniform and twenty two (22) live cartridges were recovered from other criminal gangs in different parts of the country.

A total of thirty-eight (38) suspects were arrested for their different roles in various criminal operations ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and cattle rustling.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni, while appreciating the general public for providing useful information to the Police, has commended his men for this and many other feats as he re-assures the nation that the Police will continually work round the clock along with other security agencies towards ensuring improved border security, control of arms proliferation and combating kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the country.