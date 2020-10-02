Police discovers 300,000 used condoms repackaged for resale

Police officers in Vietnam has discovered about 320,000 recycled used condoms, repackaged for sale after storming shop.

READ ALSO: Extraction What Is Its Relationship With Viruses

According to CBS News as quoted by Associated Press, AP, Market inspectors in the Binh Duong province raided a factory near Ho Chi Minh City, where they discovered used condoms being repackaged to be sold at the market.

An inspector said the factory’s 34-year-old owner, a woman, confessed they purchased the condoms from someone else, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, according to the AP.

After buying the condoms from a man, they were washed and reshaped, then packed in plastic bags, according to the newspaper

VTV said it was unclear how many used condoms were already resold, according to Reuters.

A health official quoted by Tuoi Tre newspaper said the condoms were an extreme health risk to users, the AP reported.