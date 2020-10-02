Police discovers 300,000 used condoms repackaged for resale

2nd October 2020
by Esther Ogala
Police discover 300,000 used condoms repackaged for resale

Police officers in Vietnam has discovered about 320,000 recycled used condoms, repackaged for sale after storming shop.

According to CBS News as quoted by Associated Press, AP, Market inspectors in the Binh Duong province raided a factory near Ho Chi Minh City, where they discovered used condoms being repackaged to be sold at the market.

An inspector said the factory’s 34-year-old owner, a woman, confessed they purchased the condoms from someone else, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, according to the AP.

After buying the condoms from a man, they were washed and reshaped, then packed in plastic bags, according to the newspaper

VTV said it was unclear how many used condoms were already resold, according to Reuters.

A health official quoted by Tuoi Tre newspaper said the condoms were an extreme health risk to users, the AP reported.

