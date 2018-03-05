Police DIG calls for re-training of personnel to meet current security challenges

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Training and Development, DIG Emmanuel Inyang has again emphasized on the need to re-train police personnel to meet with the demands of the current security challenges in the country.

The DIG who was speaking during the opening ceremony of a 10 days training programme for Crime Scene Management organised by the German Development Co-orporation (GIZ) of the German Foreign Office in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos State Ministry of Justice noted that the task of crime fighting, prevention and prosecution requires special skills, tactics and training to succeed.

Speaking at the ceremony which held at the Lagos State DNA & Forensic Centre on Monday, Inyang revealed that the Force had recently succeed in training over 18,000 of its personnel in Human rights, EOD, rescue operation, anti-kidnapping, negotiation tactics, advanced detective course and security management.

According to him, ” The challenges of policing in the 21st Century is dynamic and enormous all over the world and Nigeria is not an exception.Therefore, for modern day crime investigators to perform their duties effectively and efficiently, sufficient training must be given to them regularly to sharpen their investigation skills.”

Commenting on the usefulness of the training which drew 27 participants from Oyo, Lagos, Ogun Ondo and Osun, Inyang said, “The concept of crime scene investigation is very critical in police duties. The basic raw materials for forensic analysis in crime investigation are obtained at the crime scene.

” Effective and timely crime scene management and investigation will in most cases result in a positive outcome whereas a shoddy crime scene investigation often produce unresolved cases by the police which lead to failure of criminal charges in courts.

“Moreover, crime scene management skills are an extremely significant task component of investigation because evidence that originates at the crime scene will provide a picture of events for the court to consider in its deliberations.

“That picture will be composed of witness testimony, crime scene photographs, physical exhibits and the analysis of those exhibits, along with the analysis of the crime scene itself. From the foregoing, we can now understand that the importance of this workshop cannot be over emphasized.”

The DIG also commended the effort of German Development Corporation and GIZ office (Nigeria) and other partners who strive to see that the Nigeria Police Force is empowered for effective performance and optimum service delivery.

He however urged participants to pay attention to the training programme in order to acquire the latest investigation skills and assimilate new techniques in crime scene management. This he said will further enhance their capacity building and improve their productivity in the field.

The Deputy Project Manager of GIZ, Hartmut Zander noted that this is the first time the training is been jointly organised by the Nigeria Police and the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

He stated that the success or failure of a crime scene is dependent on the first responders, hence the training.

Zander said the motive of the training is to make Lagos and ultimately Nigeria safer. ” the participants will be trained on basic forensic course which will make them capable as first responders to preserve crime scenes.

” They will be trained on collection of evidence, how to handle DNA, finger prints and in addition, we will have advanced Crime Scene Management and at the end they will be Crime Scene Management Experts.”

In his remark, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Lagos State, Honourable Adeniji Kazeem reiterated the commitment of the Lagos State Government to improve the capacity of the Police.

In his view, investigation, prosecution and adjudication are the key aspects of nay prosecution. He noted that if any of theses aspects fail, it affects the entire system and jeopardises security.

On the all important role of crime scene management, Kazeem said, “crime scene management requires effective recognition and identification of physical and biological evidence collection and proper preservation of evidence, documentation, scientific analysis of the evidence and presentation of impartial facts in the court.

“To facilitate and achieve these crucial goals, His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode commissioned this world class edifice we are seated today.The DNA &Forensic Centre since its commissioning has received over 350 applications from within and outside of Nigeria, and over 50 of those cases have benn resolved. Recently, and owing to high incidence of alcohol and drug related accidents and deaths in the state, His Excellency has approved the inclusion of a toxicology unit as additional forensic sections to complement the DNA centre and to address the needs of the citizenry.

“This training is therefore important because the Nigerian Police will be better equipped and informed on how to mange scene of crime and ensure same is preserved for adequate collection and preservation of physical evidence, maintenance of chain-of-custody, processing and use in court to resolve cases unequivocally.

“This training will expose the police to the current methods and the international best practices used in crime scene processing and documentation, thereby leading to quicker dispensation of justice.”

The Attorney General noted that the evolving partnership between the German Development Corporation (GIZ), Nigerian Police Forensic Team and LSD & FC is significant and indeed a welcome development and a sign of progress in advancing the Administration of criminal justice in Lagos State and the federation.

The Director of Department of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Shittu Bay, and the Deputy commissioner of Police Forensic, Mansuru Mohammed were all present at the opening ceremony of the training.