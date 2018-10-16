Police in Delta nab 6 suspected internet fraudsters

…Uncover shrine where suspects worship

Operatives of FSARS in Asaba Delta State have arrested six suspected Internet Fraudsters in Asaba on Intelligence gathering, and uncovered Shrine where they worship and allegedly make human sacrifices for quick money.

Delta State Police Commissioner, Mustafa Muhammad who Confirmed the arrest of the Suspects to Journalists in Asaba on Monday, disclosed that the Suspects were arrested on the Asaba/ Benin Expressway close to Asaba international airport when the F SARS acted on Intelligence gathering, adding “the F SARS is a recent unit of the police force created by the IGP,

and the unit work with other investigation units to stamp out Crime in the state, The Suspects: Chiedu Fred,43, Franklin Jobson 45, Ifeanyi Chukwudi 46, Kelvin Chibuzor,43, Boniface Okolie 46 and Chikason Legah 34 are currently being detained for further investigation”.

CP Mustafa Muhammad said that Asaba and its environs have taken by internet fraudsters, particularly in the recent times where there have been reported cases of ripped off several victims upon allegedly worshipping at a popular Shrine in Asaba with blood sacrifices.

The police Boss further disclosed that the F SARS operatives during its routine operations, Uncovered the Shrine Some around the River Niger River and recovered fetish materials allegedly prepared into cans and calabashes but could not Arrest the operators who reportedly escaped as they smelt a rat of troubles for them.

CP Muhammad Mustafa said that upon search on the Suspects, and their vehicles, FSARS operatives recovered expensive Laptops and high powered GSM phones that were linked to internal Fraud, adding that the Suspects upon interrogation, Made useful Statements to the police and will be charged to Court on Completion of investigation.

He said” the officers after through search found three of the Laptops and phones Containing incriminating items in their vehicles. The Suspects vehicles were also impounded and are under investigation”.

Meanwhile, the police boss has said that determined to Check activities of the underworld, the Delta State Police Command has launched a “Special Sunday” patrol Squad to patrol Churches and other flashpoints on Sunday.

It was gathered that in the recent times, incidences of stolen vehicles from Churches’ premises, especially on Sunday worship, have been on the increase, a situation the police boss said will soon become history.

CP Mustafa Muhammad noted that the measures, particularly ahead of the yuletide celebrations, will reduce the increasing hue and cry of stolen vehicles in the Churches’ premises.

According to him, “We have arrested many members of the Car robbery Syndicates and others, we soon charged to Court, the Special patrol team are drafted to Strategic area in Asaba, Agbor, Warri, Ughelli, Effurun, Sapele, Ozoro, Ibusa, Okpanam and other notable towns in the state, and their major area of operations are Churches to be able to bring the unsuspecting hoodlums to book”.

In Asaba, These Suspected Internet Fraudsters otherwise known as “Yahoo, Yahoo Boys” often pay higher than other tenants in their retented apartments while during night fall they moved into hotels where they will carry illicit activities that will allegedly fetch them qiuck money as they also drive expensive Cars about till midnight before they retire to their houses.