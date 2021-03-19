Police declares man wanted for masturbating in commercial bus, assaulting woman

A man, simply identified as Mr. Matthew, who was caught masturbating in a commercial bus in a viral video, has been declared wanted by the police in Lagos.

It was gathered that Matthew, who had impersonated a policeman, boarded the commercial bus moving from OPIC Estate, Isheri, to Mowe, where he was seen performing the act.

A young lady, Olajumoke Okeyemi, had cautioned him, but he persisted and later assaulted her claiming to be a policeman. In a statement addressing the matter, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said investigations have revealed the suspect is a driver at GTC Laundry Services, along Channels TV Road, Isheri.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that the man allegedly caught in the viral video where a lady video and accused him of masturbating in a commercial vehicle on March 13, has been identified.

“The man, simply identified as Mr. Matthew, who assaulted the lady, one Olajumoke Okeyemi, for correcting his actions and act of sexual harassment in a public vehicle, is a driver employed by GTC Laundry Services, along Channels TV Road, Isheri, not police personnel as he claimed during the drama in the video.

“Mr. Matthew was in a commercial bus moving from OPIC Estate, Isheri, to Mowe with the lady, when the suspect resorted to verbal abuse and attempted to physically assault the lady for recoding his criminal and indecent act on her phone. But for reasons best known to the suspect, Mr. Matthew, impersonated to be a police officer.

“The Lagos State Police Command, in collaboration with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, Alausa, Ikeja, has commenced an investigation into the matter and intensified efforts to arrest the suspect.”

Adejobi added that the suspect has also been identified by some other women, who have had a similar experience with him previously along the same route.

“The concerned women have made series of comments on social media, which will assist the police in their investigation.



The Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu, has, however, condemned such inhuman, immoral and criminal act of Mr. Matthew who, with his careless and unguided utterances, dragged the name of the Nigeria Police Force in the mud.

“He warned that such act constituents an offence under the law and will not be tolerated.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered the Gender Unit of the Command to expedite action on the case, arrest the suspect and commence a proper investigation, so as to maintain sanity in our society and discourage others from engaging in such heinous act,” he stated.