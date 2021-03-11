Police Declares Anambra Govt Official Wanted, over Child Trafficking

Nkiru Nwagbo, Awka

Anambra State Police command has declared an Anambra State government official, Mrs. Sabina Izuora wanted, over allegation of her involvement in child trafficking/Stealing, forgery, and perjury.

Mrs. Izuora was alleged to have sold three children, who were recently rescued from a home in Onitsha, where a woman and her mother who operate a prayer ministry was said to have locked them up, waiting to pound them in a mortar for ritual purposes.

The public Relations Officer CSP Haruna Mohammed who stated this during the parading of the suspects said, “The Anambra State Police Command enjoins Ndi Anambra and the general public to apprehend or report at the nearest police station, or call police emergency number 07039194332, whenever they see her.

Mrs. Sabina Izuorah ‘f’ was formerly a staff of Social welfare Dept Awka South LGA but recently transferred to Social Welfare Department Ihiala LGA”.

Meanwhile, the State police command has paraded Rejoice Raymond, ‘f’, aged 39 years, and Mrs. Chidi Felicia Nwafor, said to be her mother, over the illegal detention of two boys and a girl in 3-3 area of Onitsha, where they kept them in separate rooms and tortured them endlessly.

The children were however rescued on 19th February, following privileged information, shared with the police command by good-spirited individuals.

CSP Haruna Mohammed, the spokesperson of the command who paraded the suspects said, “Suspects allegedly confined three children (2 boys and a girl) inside different rooms at No.13 Akunwanta Mbamalu Street, Federal Housing Estate, Onitsha, and subjected them to physical and emotional torture without food and inflicted several wounds on their bodies, leaving them unconscious and at the point of death.

“The victims who were badly battered with lacerations all over their body – one with a broken arm, were found in the pool of their blood, rescued, and rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Exhibits recovered at the scene included some fetish substances, blood-stained canes, concoctions, and other incriminating items.”

Mohammed said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the three children were allegedly sold to the suspects by a notorious child trafficking kingpin named Sabina Izoura ‘f’ who has been on the police wanted list for child trafficking, child stealing, and forgery.

“Further investigations also revealed that the suspect was involved in unlawful adoptions, using forged police reports, forged authorization letters from the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and sworn court affidavits, to sell children stolen from all parts of the country to her waiting customers, both within and outside Nigeria; including a recent attempt to smuggle out two children (a boy and a girl) allegedly stolen from Niger State since 2018.”

He said all the children recovered by the police are presently under the protective care of the Anambra State Ministry for Social Welfare, Women’s and Children’s Affairs, pending when their biological parents will surface.

Rejoice Raymond speaking to a journalist said that she adopted the three children at the cost of N3.5million with every document from the Ministry of Women Affairs.

She said that she adopted childen as her children and have been treating them as her biological children .

On why the bruises on the children’s body, she said she was not aware of such bruises until a day before her arrest.

According to her,the police should rather investigate the ministry of women and children affairs and not her because her transaction were certified by documents.

“Let us meet in the court. I adopted the children legally with the necessary documents.

The police should rather investigate the ministry of women and children’s affairs and find out what is happening there and not me, she said.