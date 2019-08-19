Police in the Federal Capital Territory has debunked reports making the round in social media that an Igbo man was set ablaze in Abuja.

While urging the FCT residents to discard a video currently trending on the social media, the FCT police in a statement described the video as untrue and misleading.

The statement signed by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, FCT police public relations officer assured FCT residents of adequate security of lives and property while urging that people go about their businesses without hindrance.

The statement added that the FCT Police Command after a thorough investigation in the nook and crannies of Abuja, it discovered that no incident of such happened and the background of the scene of the incident is not from any Abuja community.

The statement titled: “Claims that an Igbo man was set ablaze in Abuja is false,” reads in part; “the FCT Police Command wishes to unequivocally, state as untrue and misleading the video being circulated by some persons on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that an Igbo young man was set ablaze by irate Muslim youth in Abuja.

“The command emphatically, wants to note that discreet checks have been conducted across the nooks and crannies of FCT and no incident of such nature was recorded or even reported.

It is also pertinent to add that the environment depicted in the circulating video does not represent any part of FCT.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard and consider as misleading the circulating video.

“Meanwhile, the command wishes to reassure members of the public of its preparedness and commitment to protect lives and property and to forestall any act that could result in the breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Social media users are also advised to be mindful of the information they circulate through their platforms.’’