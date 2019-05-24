Police council confirms Adamu as substantive IG after 4 months*I’ll restructure police, IGP pledges

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

The Police Council made up of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, cabinet members and state governors has confirmed the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu after four months in acting capacity.

Adamu promised to restructure the police for efficiency and effectiveness as well as tackling the insecurity challenges confronting the country.

The nation has been facing a myriad of security issues ranging from banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, armed robbery and general insecurity.

The police inspector general gave the assurance on Tuesday shortly after being confirmed by the Police Council during its meeting presided over by President Buhari at the President Villa, Abuja.

Adamu was appointed in acting capacity on January 15, 2019 to succeed Ibrahim Idris, who retired after the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the the police chief said he had briefed the council on the security situation in the country and the efforts the police top echelon was making in curtailing the situation.

“I was ushered in and I briefed the council on the security situation in the country and the efforts we are putting in place or have put in place to address the security challenges. After the presentation, I was confirmed as the inspector general of police,” he stated.

The police boss explained that his confirmation by the Police Council was a huge task to the entire force to put in more energy in helping to address the security situation in the country.

He said that “what it means for us is that we have been given a huge task to make sure that we provide security within the country and make the country crime-free, which means that we have re-doubled our efforts.

“Whatever strategy we have put in place, we have to look at it and re-strategize day in, day out to make sure that the insecurity in the country goes down to the barest minimum. We have to look at our strategy and re-strategize and also look at our personnel to re-organize the way our system is structured, identify the right personnel in the right places to have them do the job.

“So, it requires re-strategizing for us to be able to dig deep into what is happening in the North West so as to deal with the situation squarely.”

Speaking further, Adamu noted that he was sure that the security agencies in the country were capable of dealing with the situation, adding that “what we need to do is just to re-strategize and then face the criminals squarely.”

The Police Council is made up of 40 members namely, the President, the state governors, the inspector general and the chairman of the Police Service Commission.

The current Chairman of the council, Musiliu Smith also attended the meeting with most of the governors also present.

Governors of Cross River state Ben Ayade and that of Ekiti state and Chairman-elect of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi who were joined by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina said that all council members were unanimous that Adamu in acting capacity performed creditably and deserved confirmation.