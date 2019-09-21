The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics of the college, Mr. Opadijo Olujide and some lecturers of the College of Agriculture, Igboo-Ora, Ibarapa.

Others abducted include, his secretary, Gbenga Alayande; and three others who were kidnapped on their way from Saki after attending a Union meeting, on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed this on Friday, stated that the latest kidnap of the lecturers, prompted the Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, to storm the area for an on-the-spot assessment.

Fadeyi said,“The Commissioner of Police went there in the morning for an on-the-spot assessment. Other developments will be unraveled.”

Reports have it that no fewer than five persons had been abducted at different times, in the last two months, in Ibarapaland.

Details shortly…