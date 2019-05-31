Police confirm killing of NDLEA official in Lafia

The Police Command in Nasarawa state has confirmed the killing of an official of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Dennis Onoja by unknown persons in Lafia.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Usman Samaila, who confirmed the incident on Thursday in Lafia, said that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday at the deceased residence in Tudun-Kauri axis of Lafia metropolis.

According to him, it was raining at the time of the incident while the victim’s power generating set was on and the noise made it impossible for his neighbours to know what was happening.

He said that one of the neighbours went to charge the battery of his mobile phone in the victim’s apartment when he saw his lifeless body in his room.

The command’s spokesman said the neighbour had knocked on the door repeatedly without any response, disclosing that “the neighbour decided to peep through the window and saw the victim in the pool of his blood.

“He alerted the victim’s colleagues who came to the scene and reported the incident to the police,” Samaila said.

The police image-maker said there were machete cuts on the victim’s body, showing an obvious signs of struggle in the apartment. He said that the police, in collaboration with the NDLEA, have commenced investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

Samaila said that the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the morgue of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.