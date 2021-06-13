Police confirm gunmen attack Zaria again, abduct some residents

Barely two days after an attack on Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna state, unknown gunmen have again attacked Kofar Gayan and Kofar Kona areas of Zaria and abducted some residents.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Command, who confirmed the incidence, said he was trying to gather details to update the press.

However, an official of Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KadVS), who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity Sunday in Zaria, said the incident occurred between 12.01 and 1.00am on Saturday night.

The official, who did not give details on the exact number of people abducted by the kidnappers, said the incident occurred around Government Girls Secondary School, Kofar Gayan.

An eyewitness, Malam Abdullahi Mohammed, a resident of the area,told reporters that no fewer than 12 people were abducted during the operation.

He added that about eight people were kidnapped from a single house, while others were picked separately.

Similarly, daughter of one of the victims, Hafsat Kusfa,said the bandits broke into their home around 12.01 am and assembled them in front of the house.

She added that the bandits, who were about seven in number carrying guns and marchets, took away eight members of her family,including her father, mother, sisters and brothers.

Kusfa said her father and mother, as well as some of the kidnapped victims, were later released through the efforts of security men who intercepted the hoodlums.

The attacked is coming barely two days after similar incident at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, where one student was killed, while two lecturers and eight students were abducted.