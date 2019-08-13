Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta state Police Command in Asaba on Tuesday confirmed a gas cylinder explosion in Warri, disclosing that a couple was injured, but were rescued from the rubbles of the affected building.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeleke Adeyinka, who spoke to journalists in Asaba, said the incident was unfortunate, adding that there was tension in Warri on Monday when the incident occurred in which a man identified as Philip Osehe and his wife were injured.

Philip is a security guard with a bank in Warri.

Adeyinka further disclosed that in spite of the intensity of the explosion, no life was lost, adding that the police were investigating the circumstances that led to the explosion of the gas cylinder.

It was gathered that a gas cylinder exploded in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta state at 1pm on Monday, injuring a couple and destroying and property worth millions of naira at a residence beside the “B” Division Police Station.

The collapsed building trapped the injured Philip and his wife as they screamed for help from well -meaning Nigerians who had trooped to the scene to offer assistance while the fire was raging.

It however, took the swift intervention of officials of the Delta state Fire Service to put out the raging fire and save it from spreading to other properties