Police Confirm Arrest Suspected Vote Buyers

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of three suspected vote buyers and sellers at the ongoing Osun State governorship election.The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP, Jimoh Moshood disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the suspects who are a 61-year-old man, Muriat Olalekan; and Hamzat Muniru a 65-year-old man of Molari compound.

The police also alleged that a PDP chieftain Mr Adeagbo Wasiu, of ward 8 unit 9 Fiwasaye Area Osogbo was arrested for vote buying.

Moshood also claimed that the police recovered 116,000 naira from Wasiu and N604,000 from the other two suspects.

The police further noted that investigations are ongoing and the suspects will be arraigned in court after it is completed.