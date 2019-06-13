Police confirm abduction of village head in Katsina

The Police command in Katsina State has confirmed the abduction of the Village Head of Labo in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Bature Mai’unguwa, by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Gambo Isa, confirmed the abduction to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the victim was abducted on Tuesday afternoon while working on his farm in the outskirts of the village, near Rugu Forest.

‘’Operation Puff Adder responded to the distress call, but since it was far inside near Rugu Forest, before they could reach the location the hoodlums have already fled into the forest.

‘’We are following a lead that may assist us in rescuing him. The command is calling on communities in the affected areas to always form groups while going to their farms and inform security agents for security backup.

‘’We are reminding people of the state government’s directives on the suspension of farming activities around Rugu Forest areas. Members of the communities are reminded to put security of their lives first before embarking on any activity,’’ he said.

The gunmen, it was learnt, invaded the village on motor-cycles around 1:00 pm on Tuesday, shot sporadically to pave way for their operation, abducted the village head and fled into the forest.