The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Lagos State Command, on Thursday, launched the PCRC Traffic Support Corps (PCRC-TSC) to ease traffic congestion in the state.

The corps is to collaborate with all traffic management agencies such as the Police, Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASMA) and Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) among others.

Mr Kehinde Showemimo, Chairman of the committee said that PCRC designed new materials and souvenirs, which include traffic jackets, car stickers and bannerettes among others to enhance the operation of TSC.

Showemimo said that all previous souvenirs and similar items currently in circulation would be discarded.

“The new ones are now available and can be purchased from state-appointed vendors. PCRC has to evolve with the current realities and be positioned strategically as one of the most critical stakeholders in community policing,’’ he said.

The chairman recalled that the PCRC was established in 1984 as a platform of engagement between the Police and communities to foster partnership and enhance efficient policing.

“One of the core attributes of PCRC is the diversity of its membership drawn from all the strata of the society. It is neither religious, political, gender nor tribal biased.

“Structuring PCRC along police formation setup has engendered effective interface between the Police and communities at the divisions, area commands, state, zonal and national levels. PCRC is democratic as well as representative,’’ he said.

Showemimo said that in the last 35 years, PCRC had consistently invested in renovating buildings across police stations in the state.

“We have also financed some of the logistical needs of the Police and provided material support in many areas of noticed gaps to the best of our abilities.

“We also regularly provide actionable information to police authorities, undertake public awareness campaigns, provide opportunities for capacity development and help improve public confidence in the Police,’’ the chairman said.