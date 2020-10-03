Police commission stands down promotion of 112 officers over lack of presidential approval

By Chioma Joseph

Police Service Commission (PSC) has stood down the promotion of 112 senior police officers, following the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu’s failure to attach the presidential approval for the creation of additional Police Zonal Commands and Departments, which necessitated the promotions.

The decision to stand down the promotion was reached at a plenary meeting of the Commission on September 28 and 29, presided over by the Commission’s Chairman, Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith (rtd) in Abuja.

The Commission also confirmed the appointment of the Lagos Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu as the substantive commissioner of police for the state. Odumosu, who had been operating in acting capacity for eleven months, was confirmed alongside 59 other CPs and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

The commission in a statement on Friday by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head, Press and Public Relations, stated that 175 officers were also promoted to their next rank.

It said the decision to stand down the 112 officers was as a result of the failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to comply with the directive of the Commission to attach the presidential approval for the creation of additional Police Zonal Commands and Departments from where the vacancies for the recommended Officers were harvested.

The Commission said it stood down the promotion of 13 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners and 91 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners.

On those confirmed, the Commission said: “The beneficiaries are Egbetokun Adeolu, Commissioner of Police Kwara State, Odumosu Olusegun, Commissioner of Police Lagos State and Shehu Usman Shuaibu, Commissioner of Police Works in the Force Headquarters.

Others are; Deputy Commissioner of Police Nwonyi Emeka, DCP Ibrahim Maikaba; DCP Ahmed Musa and DCP Jimoh Moshood, former Force Public Relations Officer and currently DCP, CID, Airport Command, Lagos.

“The Commission also confirmed the acting appointments of three CSPs, Azogor Edu Jude, Usman Musa, Presidential Villa and Alhassan Idris Gambo.

The appointments of three Superintendents of Police were also confirmed.

They are Ijomah Chidebere Joseph, Sector Commander, FIB, STS, Enugu, Ogarachi Chima Eze, O/C Marine Command Port Harcourt and Olusegun Osunbure,” the commission said.

On those promoted it said: “One Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Sanusi Lemu is promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), to replace retired DIG Abdulmajid Ali, representing the North Central.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of one Commissioner of Police, CP. Mustapha Dandaura, former CP Anambra and Rivers States to the substantive rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

“Also promoted were 167 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, three Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, two Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents.”

The names of the 167 Superintendents of Police promoted to Chief Superintendents were said to include: Hezekiah Ali, Chukwuma Johnson Ubasonye, Samson Oyemauche, Ismail Lawal, Oyedele Saka Oyerinde and Nieketien George.

Others were gives as: Adamu Garba, Divisional Police Officer, Abakaliki road, Enugu State Command, Ikechukwu Ogoegbunam Udegbunam, Unit Commander, EOD, Jalingo, Taraba State Command, Abiodun Oluwaseun Ayinde, Ogun State Command and Wellington Omorogieva among others.