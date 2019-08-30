Police commission spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani on friday disclosed the reason for halting the recruitment of 10,000 Nigerians.

He said the decision was made in order to finalise the remaining stage of the exercise and the commission’s mandate to recruit personnel will be well utilised, pleading that applicants await further directives.

“The Commission wishes to put the on-going exercise on hold in order to finalize the remaining stage of the exercise. Candidates are to wait for further directives from the Commission,”

“The Commission will resist any attempt to ambush the on-going recruitment exercise or dilute its content. It notes that such an attempt will be an affront on the Constitution and a waste of national resources,” Ani said.

In 2017, Ibrahim Idris, former inspector-general of police (IGP), said the force will recruit at least 10,000 personnel annually to enhance its operations.

